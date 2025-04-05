'Hands Off!': Thousands protest at State Capitol as part of nationwide movement

article

The Brief Thousands showed up to protest at the state capitol with the "Hands Off!" movement. Speakers discussed a wide range of issues, including school vouchers, recent deportations, and mass federal layoffs. On Saturday, the crowds in Austin joined more than 1,200 other locations in all fifty states participating in a Hands Off protest.



The steps of the State Capitol were packed shoulder to shoulder Saturday afternoon with protesters.

It was dubbed the "Hands Off!" movement.

What they're saying:

"When he comes for our democracy, we're going to say, hands off," said U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D).

This fight is a personal one for many of these protesters, like Terri Rogers.

"The national parks are a big issue for me. What they're doing to the schools is horrifying, and I'm scared," said Rogers.

Yamile Ueriv, a bilingual teacher, traveled from Manor to represent her students.

"I've been teaching for 20 years, and I am concerned about their education," said Ueriv.

Speakers discussed a wide range of issues, including school vouchers, recent deportations, and mass federal layoffs, but one cause united everyone.

Protesters chanted "fire Elon Musk" over and over.

They are concerned over the role President Donald Trump has given Elon Musk in the Department Of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which aims to slash federal spending.

"It's the corporations and the billionaires right now that are sort of speaking and not your everyday average American who just wants a roof over their head, be able to send their kids to a good school and to feel safe," said Ellen Aiken, a Hands Off protester.

The movement drew thousands of people to the Texas State Capitol. On Saturday, the crowds in Austin joined more than 1,200 other locations in all fifty states participating in a Hands Off protest.

"It's amazing," said Ueriv. "It's amazing that other people are coming out and voicing their concerns and advocating for their rights."

A few Trump supporters like Aaron came in opposition. He was concerned about the attacks on Tesla, including the bomb investigation at a dealership in North Austin.

"I'm not the only one who's MAGA here," said Aaron. "I might be one of the few wearing a hat, but just, you know, promoting unity and just people getting along, condemning violence from anybody and everybody because we don't need any more of that."

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett also made an appearance.

"I'm going to continue working every day, as hard as I can, and I know you will too because we have no alternative but to defend the country we love," said Doggett.

After that, protesters said they were ready to get back out and keep working.

"This is my first time to actually get out and protest, and I love the energy, and I love the commonality," said Rogers. "I feel energized."

Hands Off protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on April 5, 2025.

The protests were peaceful.

This week, Musk said he intends to step down from DOGE if he can reach his spending cut goals in the 130-day time frame permitted by federal law.