Central Texas weather: Widespread rain expected Thursday and Friday

Cloudy, soggy and chilly day is ahead.

A stalled front will team up with a Western Low to give Central Texas multiple rounds of heavy rain and lightning Thursday and Friday.

The heaviest rains will happen by mid-morning and again by late afternoon.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Fayette County until 11 a.m. on April 6.

Winter is also trying to make a comeback with highs in the 50s and wind chills in the 40s.

Make sure you take a jacket and umbrella with you today and keep them handy tomorrow also.

Future rain totals are trending up with a slight risk of localized flooding south and east of Austin.

We will talk about how long this wet weather will last and preview the Easter Weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

