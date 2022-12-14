December-like weather returns after cold front

Goodbye rain and hello sunshine today. Feeling more like December behind the latest cold front.

A strong northwesterly wind will help clear our skies, dry out the air and eventually bring in some cedar pollen.

Highs today closer to seasonal levels with low to mid 60s.

With the clear skies, light winds and dry air lows will drop into the 30s by morning with a light freeze likely over the Hill Country.

Sunny and beautiful tomorrow and then here comes another cold front on Friday.

