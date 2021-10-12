Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy rainfall expected in Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of Central Texas as heavy rainfall is expected.

The watch begins at 7 a.m. tomorrow (10/13) and applies to the following counties: Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Hays, Gillespie, San Saba, and Mason. The watch ends at 1 p.m. on 10/14 for San Saba and Mason and ends at 7 p.m. for all the other counties.

For the rest of the day today and tonight, Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says there is a low risk of heavy downpours and a chance of some minor flooding.

The primary heavy rain risk today is along and north of San Antonio to La Grange.

Zack says there's also a very low risk for small hail and gusty winds today as the area is under a marginal risk of severe storms.

The remnants of what is currently Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific are forecast to be absorbed into an upper-level storm system across Central Texas Wednesday into Thursday and combine with Gulf moisture to bring a high chance for showers and storms.

Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is likely Wednesday evening into Thursday. The greatest threat for this is currently forecast to be across the Hill Country but may extend east to the I-35 corridor.

Zack says it should be stressed that this is a fluid forecast and adjustments are still possible on where the axis of higher rainfall amounts occur.

Expected rainfall totals are about 2 to 3" in the Austin metro and I-35 corridor, 3 to 5" in Hill Country, and 1 to 2" in the eastern counties.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday with damaging winds and hail.

