Gusty winds and temperatures in the 90s with cold fronts arriving next week

Hot weekend and two cold fronts next week

We are back to the 90s this weekend, with increasing humidity. Next week we have two cold fronts and a good rain/ storm chance. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe has the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend, we are back to the 90s, with increasing humidity and gusty winds. 

Next week we have two cold fronts. 

Showers and storms are very likely Monday and a few may turn severe. 

The SPC now has a level-one risk for severe storms in our area. The main threat will be strong winds. 

A second cold front arrives late Thursday, bringing the potential for Friday rainfall. 

