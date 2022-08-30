Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds likely with storms

The pieces to the rain puzzle start coming together today.

The rain and storms will start in the Hill Country this morning. As the front gets closer, the upper low in West Texas will feed it energy and moisture to get round two of the storms going near the Austin metro by midday.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are likely with the storms.

The severe weather threat will remain low but can't rule out localized flooding.

The area is under a marginal risk (level 1) for flooding.

Some of the slow-moving storms could produce 1 to 2" per hour rain rates.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.