Isolated showers possible as hot and steamy weather returns

After the coolest morning in 112 days, temperatures will climb to where they should be for this time of year in the low 90s.

The winds will be light but will swing around from the southeast pumping in the low-level moisture making it hot and steamy going into the weekend.

As the moisture increases the daytime heating could set off isolated showers and storms mainly east of Austin from Friday to Sunday.

With the light winds, pollution levels are increasing.

Today has been declared an Ozone Alert Day. If you suffer from respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outdoors.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.