ISS captures lightning illuminating Nebraska sky from space

A camera onboard the International Space Station captured a lightning storm near Omaha, Nebraska on Sept. 13.

The station recorded the weather event as it passed over the U.S. Midwest.

The National Weather Service had issued a "special weather" alert along the Nebraska-Iowa border, forecasting frequent lightning.

According to NWS, frequent lightning is "lightning at the rate of 4 to 11 flashes per minute (about 20 to 55 flashes per 5 minutes) associated with a given lightning storm."

This footage, recorded from a NASA feed by @ISSAboveYou, shows lightning illuminating the sky near Omaha. Nearby Lincoln, Nebraska, is also visible.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana Tuesday after blowing ashore as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Nicholas could potentially stall over storm-battered Louisiana and bring life-threatening floods across the Deep South over the coming days, forecasters said.

Nicholas made landfall early Tuesday on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It was about 50 miles east of Houston, with maximum winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as of 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. However, weather radar showed the heaviest rain Tuesday afternoon was over southwestern Louisiana, well east of the storm center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

