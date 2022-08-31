Less rain and slightly warmer temperatures expected

After enjoying a rainy day and the coolest day in 97 days, we will experience less rain and slightly warmer temperatures today.

The upper low has moved a little farther west hurting our rain chances.

The prime location for rain today will be over the Hill Country.

Another half to one inch of rain is possible with some of the storms mainly west of Austin.

The flooding threat has also shifted into West Texas.

The next big rain event will show up Thursday evening as a piece of energy breaks off from the main low.

It's looking more and more likely it will be soggy at times for Labor Day Weekend.

