Austin weather: First round of rain for December

Cloudy, dreary, chilly and rainy times are ahead today as the first December rain event has arrived.

Central Texans can expect on and off light rain through at least half the day with highs in the upper 50s. Rain totals will remain under a tenth of an inch. It will be an indoor kind of day.

This will be a sign of things to come with the main Pacific low heading for Texas on Friday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.