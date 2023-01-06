Rain and a cold front bring weather changes this weekend

The mild streak continues today even though we will see more clouds early in the day.

In advance of the next storm system that will change things up this weekend, the strong southerly wind will return.

The wind will bring back the moisture, clouds and very high levels of cedar.

Not only will a Western low will arrive this weekend but a cold front will slide in Saturday afternoon.

Expect increasing rain chances and cooling temps this weekend.

Expect increasing rain chances and cooling temps this weekend.

