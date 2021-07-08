Rain possible through weekend due to low pressure system

A mid level low pressure system is currently spinning over south Texas, bringing more rain and flooding to mid-coastal Texas near Rockport and Corpus Christi. That same low pressure system is responsible for the dominant cloud cover and light showers that are possible this afternoon and evening.

The majority of the showers will remain southeast of the Austin viewing area, though a few showers and heavier rainstorms could make it into Fayette or Caldwell counties. That will make for another cloudy, mild and humid night but rain showers will remain few with some patchy fog as the main threats.

Tomorrow the low will drift ever so slightly north and northwest. It should settle just south of San Antonio, which will bring an increased chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The Weather Prediction Center has the area of approximately Bastrop, Lee, Caldwell and Fayette counties in a LOW risk for flash flooding, though that may change with the next update. The change would likely bring the LOW risk for flooding closer to Austin or even Blanco/Burnet County. Flood and flash flood watches are possible with those developments which could be issued overnight.

Rainfall amounts could be impressive in very small areas. Rain-train type thunderstorms could cause flash flood issues as some models are placing scattered pockets of 3-5" of rain just south and southeast of the Austin Metro.

The weekend looks a little less rainy, though scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front is on the way to provide another ‘forcing mechanism’ for more showers and thunderstorms. It will follow the trend of previous fronts and wash out in central Texas, so cooler and drier conditions are not expected. It will, however, work to provide a renewed axis for more shower and thunderstorm development which could last well into next week.

Temperatures will remain very steady through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures should increase late next week as the sun fights through the clouds a little more. Low to possibly mid 90s are possible by Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

