Light rain possible today, another cold front next week

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Friday with temperatures toping out in the low 70s. Showers will be possible in the western half of the Austin viewing area though the chances for rain showers will diminish the farther east you go.

Drier air at the surface will enhance the chance of virga and keep the chances for any notable accumulating rain very, very low. Most areas will see only 0.01-0.02 inches of rain, if any at all.

The rain dries up overnight and temperatures will be above average, but seasonably cool.

The script flips for Saturday with clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Gusty winds will be the biggest concern, and even that is a very low concern. Some gusts could hit 30 mph but most will remain in the 15-25 mph range.

New Year's Eve night will be clear, mild and wonderful. Temperatures should be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees as we ring in the new year.

More sunshine for Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s before another cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms back to East Texas.

As of right now there is a slight risk for severe weather near La Grange and Giddings, a very low risk is likely to extend westward from there into eastern counties. Overall this will be a low impact event for our area. Some thunderstorms will be possible though the storms should form near our viewing area, thus severe weather doesn’t look too likely here.

