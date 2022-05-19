Record high temps to be challenged again, relief on its way

For the fourth day in a row, we will challenge record highs. The record high is 98 for today, and we have a good chance of breaking it as highs will be in the 100s from the Hill Country to West Texas.

The strong southerly wind is ushering in more moisture, so it will feel slightly warmer but at least there will still be a breeze to provide minor heat relief.

Not a fan of the heat? Hang in there because relief is coming.

There are three more very hot days ahead and then a cold front comes to town.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is also tracking three Pacific lows that will turn on the rain faucet. It's looking more and more likely the area will slide into a cooler and rainy weather pattern for a change starting this Sunday.



