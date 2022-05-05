Record highs will shatter as dangerous heat wave sizzles Texas, South this weekend

A dangerous early-season heat wave could shatter record highs from Texas to the Midwest and South as temperatures soar into the 90s and 100s this weekend and into next week.

A large northward bulge in the jet stream will set up across the south-central U.S. this weekend, causing an upper-level area of high pressure to build over the region.

Sinking air beneath a high-pressure system allows for plenty of sunshine and rising temperatures, often setting the stage for a prolonged stretch of hot weather this time of year.

The heat will start to build in the Southern Plains on Friday, then peak in that region over the weekend before expanding into parts of the Midwest and South next week.

Nearly the entire state of Texas will have high temperatures near or above 95 degrees on Saturday, except for portions of East Texas and areas along the upper Texas coast.

Dallas is predicted to reach the mid- to upper 90s Saturday afternoon, while Austin, San Antonio and Midland could top 100 degrees.

Dallas doesn't typically see its first 95-degree day until late May. If Austin and San Antonio hit 100 degrees, it would be incredibly early, as the first 100-degree temperature there is typically not until early July in Austin and late June in San Antonio.

More than a dozen daily record highs are in jeopardy of being tied or broken on Saturday in the Lone Star State, including 94 degrees in Houston, 97 degrees in Amarillo, 100 degrees in San Antonio and 103 degrees in San Angelo.

Potential record highs on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (FOX Weather)

The heat will continue into Sunday across Texas. Once again, nearly the entire state could see high temperatures near or above 95 degrees.

Houston usually waits until early June to reach 95 degrees for the first time, but it's expected to reach that mark on Sunday – about a month ahead of schedule.

Highs in the lower to mid-90s will also scorch much of Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, including Oklahoma City, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Forecast highs on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (FOX Weather)

More than two-dozen daily record highs could be tied or broken on Sunday from Texas to the central Gulf Coast.

Cities that could challenge records on Sunday include (record to beat in parentheses) New Orleans (91 degrees), Jackson, Mississippi (93 degrees), Dallas (95 degrees), San Antonio (102 degrees) and Laredo, Texas (108 degrees).

By early next week, this heat wave will expand farther north and eastward.

More than three-dozen daily record highs will be threatened both Monday and Tuesday from Texas to the Deep South and northward to Kentucky and Missouri.

Forecast highs on Monday, May 9, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Highs in the 80s will even spread northward into the Great Lakes and Northeast next week. By Wednesday, records could be set as far north as southern Wisconsin and Lower Michigan.

Since it's still early in the season, it will take some time to adapt to the warmer temperatures ahead over the next several months. Even if the National Weather Service does not issue any Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings , it's important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you'll be spending time outdoors during this upcoming heat wave.

More from FOX Weather

Advertisement

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.