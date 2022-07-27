Slight chance for rain for parts of Central Texas as hot streak continues

So you are telling me there is a chance? As the heat dome weakens, the afternoon highs are coming down and there is a slight chance that a few Gulf showers could make it into the area.

Areas east of Austin are more likely to see late-day showers with rain totals staying low. Even if you don't get any rain the nice breeze will feel good late in the day.

It won't be as toasty today but the triple-digit streak will continue. This will be the 12th day in a row in the 100s and still on pace to have the hottest July on record.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.