Temperatures to heat up as rain chances diminish

We saw less rain yesterday and this will be the trend as we go into the weekend.

The dome of high-pressure inches closer to Texas stabilizing the atmosphere and allowing the sunny, hot, and dry conditions to take over.

Highs today will be in the mid-90s and then hotter this weekend.

The only silver lining is the humidity will be lowering so it will be more of a drier heat and the mornings will feel nice.

We are watching a weak front arriving late in the weekend. No rain with it but it will reinforce the dry air and give us cooler mornings next week.

