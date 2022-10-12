Temperatures close to record levels before cool front moves in

The latest front will arrive this evening, but before it gets here it's going to be even hotter.

The combination of the southwesterly wind and sinking air ahead of the front will cause the air to heat up even more and temperatures will close in on record levels with highs reaching Summer-like levels again.

We won't have enough moisture in place to see any much-needed rain with this front. It will lower the humidity for Thursday and Friday and make it feel better, but temperatures will remain warmer than average.

A stronger front and Pacific low are coming into view late in the weekend.

Rain chances are increasing for a change and the Autumn chill is coming.

