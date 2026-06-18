Texas trades tropical storm for heat wave before more heavy rain

The Brief After the disintegration of Tropical Storm Arthur in Texas on Wednesday, a majority of the state is under heat alerts Thursday. Forecasters warn of feels-like temperatures as high as 118 degrees in some parts of Texas. The heat wave will be short-lived for some of Texas as a cold front slinks into the state and brings with it the potential for flooding rain.



World Cup visitors are getting a taste this week of just how much of a roller coaster the weather can be in Texas.

Wednesday featured the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur along the Gulf Coast before it moved inland over Texas just hours later and fell apart.

Feels-like temperatures could reach 118

Attention turned to extreme heat Thursday, with the bulk of the state under heat alerts – only the Panhandle and the El Paso area are exempt.

Heat alerts cover most of Texas on June 18, 2026. Heat advisories are in orange, and Extreme Heat Warnings are in purple. (NOAA / FOX Local)

The hottest weather Thursday is expected in central, southern and coastal Texas where Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect.

Forecasters are calling for a heat index as high as 118 degrees in places such as Austin and San Antonio. In Houston, a feels-like temperatures of 114 degrees is possible and in Dallas it could feel like 112 degrees.

High temperatures on June 18, 2026.

(FOX Weather)



Heat alerts continue through Saturday for parts of Texas.

Heavy rain in parts of Texas on Friday

If that weren’t enough a slow-moving cold front slips into the state Friday and brings with it the possibility of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Much of Texas is in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on June 19, 2026. (NOAA / FOX Local)

Parts of northern and central Texas are in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding Friday. As much as 2 inches of rain is possible in northern Texas.