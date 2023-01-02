Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front

After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today.

It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954.

The strong winds are trying to tell us the next storm system is getting closer. The low/front combo will arrive tonight.

We will have two chances to see rain in the next 24 hours. The first round is possible from late morning to early afternoon. The second round will get here between midnight and sunrise tomorrow.

The prime locations to see their first rain in the new year will be east of Austin. Rain totals will be low and severe weather threat will remain in East Texas.

