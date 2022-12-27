Upper 50s for highs today, but temps in the 70s soon

Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the upper 50s.

An increasing thickness layer of upper level clouds will move across the skies this afternoon and evening. That will decrease temperatures this afternoon with the reduced sunshine.

The skies stay nice and clear on Wednesday and temperatures respond nicely. Highs will be around 74 to 75 degrees and winds from the south will bring a little more humidity back to relieve the dry skin from the weekend.

Thursday sees more warm weather and temperatures still in the 70s. Skies will have more clouds though and there’s a chance for thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. The thunderstorms are steadily getting bumped east so more than likely the worst of the weather will miss the I-35 corridor.

New Year's looks partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s. New Year's Eve night will have more clear skies and mild temperatures.

Another chance for rain showers comes in on Monday with thunderstorms possible.

