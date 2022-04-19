Rain possible as humidity, warm temps, and gusty winds return

The winds of change are coming as a warm front is heading to town later today and pushing the cool and dry air out of the area.

The cool temperatures will be gone, and it will be turning warmer, more humid, cloudy, and breezy the next few days.

The temperature highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 today with wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts nearing 30 mph.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the next Western Low will be a wind machine first and then the rain will mostly like return late in the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

