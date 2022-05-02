Marginal risk of severe storms in parts of Central Texas

It's a new week and new month but FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says to expect the same weather story today.

It will be another warm, humid and breezy day ahead with highs way up in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s with all the moisture in the air.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are also possible this afternoon.

The West Texas dryline could ignite more storms in West Texas that could drift into the Hill Country late in the day. That part of the area is under a marginal risk (Level 1) of severe storms. If the storms do pop, hail and gusty winds will be the main issue.

Better rain and storm chances are showing up later this week.

