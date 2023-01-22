Central Texas weather: Much needed rain in the forecast

Get ready for a sunny day with perfect conditions for the 3M Half Marathon running through Austin.

It will be a little chilly to start our Sunday, but this afternoon we will warm up to around 60. Tomorrow will be even cooler in the morning, with lows in the mid to lower 30s. Then we warm up to about 60 again under sunny skies.

A low-pressure system will bring us some soaking rain and even storms on Tuesday. The heaviest will be in the morning and afternoon, and we should clear out in the evening.

For now, the SPC has the severe threat outside our viewing area, but it is something we will keep an eye on.

