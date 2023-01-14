Austin weather: Warm weekend leads to warmer week

Grab your jacket before heading out the door this morning. Some of us were below freezing!

We will warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. Today will be a little breezy, with gusts of around 20 mph from the south.

If you like the cooler weather, make the most out of today. We have a warm-up on the way.

By Sunday, we are back into the 70s. Then Monday and Tuesday, we warm up to around 80s!

So far this year, every afternoon temperatures have been above average. But that's a Texas winter for you.

