2022 Midterm Elections: Texas statewide office elections
AUSTIN, Texas - The big statewide races that many people are going to be watching are for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
But there are several other positions that are up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
Below is a look at some of the races.
Click on a candidate's name to learn more about them.
Comptroller of Public Accountants
Glenn Hegar (R)
Janet T. Dudding (D)
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Jay Kleberg (D)
Alfred Molison, Jr. (G)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R)
Luke Warford (D)
Jaime Andres Diez (L)
Hunter Wayne Crow (G)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R)
Erin A. Nowell (D)
Thomas Edward Oxford (L)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R)
Amanda Reichek (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young (R)
Julia Maldonado (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker (R)
Dana Huffman (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III (R)
Robert Johnson (D)