2022 Texas Primary Election: What you need to know to vote

Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, March 1.

Statewide, we will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller, and one railroad commissioner.

Locally, voters will be choosing which candidates will represent their party in the November election for congressional and legislative district offices, judicial seats, and the State Board of Education.

But voters need to be prepared before casting their ballots.

We have put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2022 Primary Election, including important dates, sample ballots, and early voting locations. Below we answer the frequently asked questions and more regarding voting.

Important dates for March 2022 Texas Primary Election

Monday, Feb. 14: In-person early voting begins for the 2022 Primary Election

Friday, Feb. 18: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (received, not postmarked)

Friday, Feb. 25: Last day for in-person early voting for the 2022 Primary Election

Tuesday, March 1: 2022 Texas Primary Election Day

Tuesday, March 1: Last day to receive mail-in ballot

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. To see if you're already registered to vote, click here.

The deadline to register to vote in the March 2022 Primary Election was Monday, Jan. 31.

When is early voting in Texas?

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Texas Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022 and ends on Feb. 25, 2022.

Where is my polling place during early voting?

You can vote at any early voting location in your county of residence.

Starting February 12, early voting locations will be found at "My Voter Portal." There, you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to look up your registration information and find your nearest polling location.

Voters can also contact the Early Voting Clerk for State and County Elections in your county.

Polling place hours vary at each early voting location.

Where is my polling place for 2022 Texas Primary Election Day?

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

View your county's polling locations and sample ballots here.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

When are polls open on 2022 Texas Primary Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.



What photo ID do I need to vote?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

For voters aged 18 to 69 years, photo ID can be expired for up to four years. For voters aged 70 and older, photo ID can be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.

If you don’t have one of these acceptable forms of photo ID and can’t reasonably obtain one, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or original of one of the following approved IDs:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of these supporting forms of ID, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Can I vote early by mail?

Not everyone can vote by mail in Texas. It is limited to voters who are one of the following:

65 years of age or older on Election Day;

Sick or disabled;

Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Absent from the county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day;

Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

You can get a formal application to vote by mail:

If you are voting early because of an expected absence, you may apply in person for a mail ballot before the early "voting in person" period begins.

New in 2022, to vote by mail, you must provide ONE of the following numbers on your mail ballot application, also referred to by the state as Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM):

Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number); OR

If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Your ID number must match your voter registration record. If you have not been issued one of these above, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM.

For the March 1, 2022 Texas Primary Election, the last day your ABBM can be received by your Early Voting Clerk is Friday, February 18, 2022, in order for you to receive a ballot by mail.

Ways you can send in your application for a mail ballot to the Early Voting Clerk:

In-person delivery;

Regular mail;

Common or contract carrier; or

Fax (if a fax machine is available to your Early Voting Clerk)

Email (send a signed, scanned application as an attachment to an email to the early voting clerk)*

All applications to vote by mail must be received by the early voting clerk before the close of regular business or 12 noon, whichever is later.

*If you fax or e-mail your application to the Clerk, you must also mail the application so that the Clerk receives it no later than the fourth business day after the day the Clerk received your faxed or emailed application. If you fax or e-mail your application by the deadline of February 18, your application will be considered complete and timely as long as the original is received by the early voting clerk by the fourth business day after it was submitted by fax or e-mail.

Military and overseas voters

The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted a mail ballot application is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by 7 p.m. March 1.

Different deadlines apply to the last day to receive ballots sent by the following:

(1) Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots domestically and submitted an ABBM;

(2) Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted an ABBM;

(3) Non-military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted a Federal Postcard Application ("FPCA"); and

(4) Military voters who mailed ballots domestically or from overseas and who submitted a FPCA.

Ballots in category (1) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 3.

Ballots in categories (2), (3), and (4) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 7.

Ballots in categories (1), (2), and (3) must bear a postmark indicating the ballot was mailed by 7 PM on March 1.

Ballots in category (4) do not need to have any postmark.

Click here for all the details on special provisions for military and overseas voters.

Voters with special needs

Click here for the special needs information on the state's election website to ensure that you are fully informed on the services available to you.

Student voters

Student voters often have concerns over residency for voter registration purposes. Information on student residency issues is available on this webpage.

Convicted felons

In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.

Austin County

Election Day Polling Places

Republican Sample Ballot

Democratic Sample Ballot

More on elections in Austin County

Brazoria County

Early Voting Polling Locations

Election Day Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Brazoria County

Chambers County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Chambers County

Colorado County

Polling Places

Republican Sample Ballot

Democratic Sample Ballot

More on elections in Chambers County

Fort Bend County

Early Voting Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Fort Bend County

Grimes County

More on elections in Grimes County

Galveston County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Galveston County

Harris County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballot

More on elections in Harris County

Jackson County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballot

More on elections in Jackson County

Liberty County

Polling Locations

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Liberty County

Matagorda County

Sample Ballots

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

More on elections in Matagorda County

Montgomery County

Early Voting Polling Locations

Sample Ballot

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

More on elections in Montgomery County

Polk County

Early Voting Polling Locations

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

More on elections in Polk County

San Jacinto

Early Voting Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Election Day Polling Locations

More on elections in San Jacinto County

Waller County

Polling Locations

Early Voting Locations

Election Day Locations

Sample Ballots

More on elections in Waller County

Washington County

Early Voting Polling Location: Washington County Courthouse Annex

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

Election Day Polling Locations

More on elections in Washington County

Walker County

Early Voting Polling Location:

Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 S H 75 N., Huntsville, TX 77320

Election Day Polling Locations

Individual Precinct Ballots

More on elections in Walker County

Wharton County

Early Voting Information

Polling Locations

Individual Precinct Ballots

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

