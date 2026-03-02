2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 35th Congressional District

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas' 35th Congressional District in the U.S. House



Republicans hope to gain a few seats in Congress after Texas leaders redrew congressional districts mid-decade.

The new maps pushed Democrat Greg Casar out of District 35.

What we know:

The district now includes east and south Bexar County, Guadalupe County, Wilson County, and Karnes County.

The crowded Republican primary includes San Antonio lawmaker John Lujan, former congressional staffer Josh Cortez, retired Navy commander Jay Furman, and Carlos de la Cruz,

the brother of Texas congresswoman Monica de la Cruz.

Who are the candidates?

The backstory:

Republican primary candidates:

Democratic primary candidates:

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.