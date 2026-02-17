Bexar County early voting locations, hours for March primary
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.
On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.
Bexar County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bexar County Early Voting Locations
You can vote at any polling place in Bexar County.
- Brook Hollow Branch Library - 530 Heimer Rd
- Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood
- Christian Family Baptist Church - 1589 Grosenbacher
- Claude Black Community Center - 2805 E Commerce
- Cody Branch Library - 11441 Vance Jackson Rd
- Collins Garden Branch Library - 200 N Park Blvd
- Converse Community Event Center - 407 S Seguin Rd
- Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Rd
- Cortez Branch Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd
- Encino Branch Library - 2515 E Evans Rd
- Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department's training room - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center - 1226 NW 18th St
- Great Northwest Branch Library - 9050 Wellwood
- Guerra Branch Library - 7978 W Military Dr
- Helotes City Hall - 12951 Bandera Rd
- Igo Branch Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy
- Johnston Branch Library - 6307 Sun Valley Dr
- Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman
- Las Palmas Branch Library - 515 Castroville Rd
- Leon Valley Conference Center - 6427 Evers Rd
- Lions Field Adult and Senior Center - 2809 Broadway St
- Macedonia Baptist Church - 111 Hobart
- Maverick Branch Library - 8700 Mystic Park
- McCreless Branch Library - 1023 Ada St
- Memorial Branch Library - 3222 Culebra Rd
- Mission Branch Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave
- Mission Del Lago Community Room - 2301 Del Lago
- Northeast Lakeview College - 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd
- Northside Activity Center - 7001 Culebra Rd
- Northwest Vista College - 3535 N Ellison Dr
- Our Lady of the Lake University - 411 SW 24th St
- Palo Alto College - 1400 W Villaret Blvd
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak - 20735 Wilderness Oak
- Pct. 1 Satellite Office - 3505 Pleasanton Rd
- Pct. 3 Satellite Office - 320 Interpark Blvd
- San Antonio College - 1819 N. Main Ave
- Schaefer Branch Library - 6322 US Hwy 87 E
- Semmes Branch Library - 15060 Judson Rd
- Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Ct
- Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th St
- St. Hedwig City Hill - 13065 FM 1346
- St. Philips College - 1801 Martin Luther King Dr
- Texas A&M University's Mays Center - One University Way
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library - 4618 Thousand Oaks
- Tobin Library at Oakwell - 4134 Harry Wurzbach
- UTSA - Bexar Room - 1 UTSA Circle
- Wonderland of the America - 4522 Fredericksburg Rd
- Woodlawn Pointe Center - 702 Donaldson Ave
The main voting location is the Bexar County Elections Department office at 1103 S Frio. The branch location is the Bexar County Justice Center at 300 Dolorosa; the branch location is only open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bexar County Sample Ballot
Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.
Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Bexar County Elections Department