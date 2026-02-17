Bexar County early voting locations, hours for March primary

The Brief Early voting is underway in Bexar County Early voting runs from Feb. 17-27 Election Day is March 3



Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.

On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Bexar County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bexar County Early Voting Locations

You can vote at any polling place in Bexar County.

Brook Hollow Branch Library - 530 Heimer Rd

Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church - 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center - 2805 E Commerce

Cody Branch Library - 11441 Vance Jackson Rd

Collins Garden Branch Library - 200 N Park Blvd

Converse Community Event Center - 407 S Seguin Rd

Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Rd

Cortez Branch Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd

Encino Branch Library - 2515 E Evans Rd

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department's training room - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center - 1226 NW 18th St

Great Northwest Branch Library - 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library - 7978 W Military Dr

Helotes City Hall - 12951 Bandera Rd

Igo Branch Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy

Johnston Branch Library - 6307 Sun Valley Dr

Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman

Las Palmas Branch Library - 515 Castroville Rd

Leon Valley Conference Center - 6427 Evers Rd

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center - 2809 Broadway St

Macedonia Baptist Church - 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library - 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library - 1023 Ada St

Memorial Branch Library - 3222 Culebra Rd

Mission Branch Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Room - 2301 Del Lago

Northeast Lakeview College - 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd

Northside Activity Center - 7001 Culebra Rd

Northwest Vista College - 3535 N Ellison Dr

Our Lady of the Lake University - 411 SW 24th St

Palo Alto College - 1400 W Villaret Blvd

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak - 20735 Wilderness Oak

Pct. 1 Satellite Office - 3505 Pleasanton Rd

Pct. 3 Satellite Office - 320 Interpark Blvd

San Antonio College - 1819 N. Main Ave

Schaefer Branch Library - 6322 US Hwy 87 E

Semmes Branch Library - 15060 Judson Rd

Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Ct

Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th St

St. Hedwig City Hill - 13065 FM 1346

St. Philips College - 1801 Martin Luther King Dr

Texas A&M University's Mays Center - One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library - 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell - 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA - Bexar Room - 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the America - 4522 Fredericksburg Rd

Woodlawn Pointe Center - 702 Donaldson Ave

The main voting location is the Bexar County Elections Department office at 1103 S Frio. The branch location is the Bexar County Justice Center at 300 Dolorosa; the branch location is only open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bexar County Sample Ballot

Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.

Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.