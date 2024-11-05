Congressman Pete Sessions reelected to Texas' 17th congressional district

Congressman Pete Sessions has been reelected to the 17th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives. He beat Democrat Mark Lorenzen.

Sessions, the son of former FBI Director William S. Sessions, returned to Congress to represent the 17th district in 2021.

The Congressman previously represented Texas' 5th and 32nd District, but was defeated by Colin Allred in the Dallas district in 2018.

Representative Pete Sessions, a Republican from Texas, speaks during the Empower Energizing Bitcoin conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas's 17th congressional district includes a strip of Central Texas and Deep East Texas which includes Nacogdoches, Waco and Round Rock.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS

For more information on races across Texas click here.