Hays County Election Day locations, hours for March primary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - It's Election Day for the March primary.
On the ballot this March is the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.
Hays County Election Day Hours
- Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hays County Election Day Locations
San Marcos
- Broadway Polling Location — 401 Broadway Street
- Brookdale San Marcos North — 1720 Old Ranch Road 12
- Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos — 211 Lee Street
- Dunbar Center — 801 West Martin Luther King Drive
- First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane
- Hays County Elections Office — 120 Stagecoach Trail
- La Cima Amenity Center — 301 A Central Park Loop
- LBJ Student Center – TXST 301 Student Center Drive/ 601 University Drive
- Promiseland Church — 1650 Lime Kiln Road
- San Marcos Fire Department Station #5 — 100 Carlson Circle
- San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive
- San Marcos Public Library — 625 East Hopkins Street
- Sinai Pentecostal Church — 208 Laredo Street
- South Hays Fire Department Station #12 — 8301 Ranch Road 12
Kyle
- Austin Community College – Hays Campus 1200 Kohlers Crossing
- Gemstone Palace — 1101 Bunton Creek Road, Suite 200
- HCISD Academic Support Center — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center Street
- Main Office HCISD Transportation — 2385 High Road, Uhland
- Precinct 2 Office Hays County — 5458 FM 2770
- Yarrington Hays County Transportation Department — 2171 Yarrington Road
Buda
- Buda City Hall and Library Multipurpose Room — 405 East Loop Street, Building 100
- Child Nutrition HCISD Support Services — 5750 Dacy Lane
- Hays Hills Baptist Church — 1401 North FM 1626
- Southern Hills Church of Christ — 3740 FM 967
- Sunfield Station — 2610 Main Street
- Upper Campus Historic Buda Elementary School Kunkel Room — 300 North San Marcos Street
Wimberley
- Wimberley Texan Academy at Scudder — 400 Green Acres Drive
- VFW Post #6441 — 401 Jacobs Well Road
- Wimberley Community Center Blanco Room — 14068 Ranch Road 12
Dripping Springs
- Dripping Springs / Austin Belterra Centre — 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin
- Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Event Center — 1042 Event Center Drive
- Henly Station #3 North Hays County Fire Rescue — 7520 Creek Road
- Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs Veterans Hall — 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard
- Precinct 4 Office Hays County — 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
Hays County Sample Ballot
For a Democratic Party sample ballot, click here.
For a Republican Party sample ballot, click here.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Elections Office