Hays County Election Day locations, hours for March primary

The Brief It's Election Day in Hays County Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



It's Election Day for the March primary.

On the ballot this March is the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Hays County Election Day Hours

Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hays County Election Day Locations

San Marcos

Broadway Polling Location — 401 Broadway Street

Brookdale San Marcos North — 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos — 211 Lee Street

Dunbar Center — 801 West Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane

Hays County Elections Office — 120 Stagecoach Trail

La Cima Amenity Center — 301 A Central Park Loop

LBJ Student Center – TXST 301 Student Center Drive/ 601 University Drive

Promiseland Church — 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5 — 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library — 625 East Hopkins Street

Sinai Pentecostal Church — 208 Laredo Street

South Hays Fire Department Station #12 — 8301 Ranch Road 12

Kyle

Austin Community College – Hays Campus 1200 Kohlers Crossing

Gemstone Palace — 1101 Bunton Creek Road, Suite 200

HCISD Academic Support Center — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center Street

Main Office HCISD Transportation — 2385 High Road, Uhland

Precinct 2 Office Hays County — 5458 FM 2770

Yarrington Hays County Transportation Department — 2171 Yarrington Road

Buda

Buda City Hall and Library Multipurpose Room — 405 East Loop Street, Building 100

Child Nutrition HCISD Support Services — 5750 Dacy Lane

Hays Hills Baptist Church — 1401 North FM 1626

Southern Hills Church of Christ — 3740 FM 967

Sunfield Station — 2610 Main Street

Upper Campus Historic Buda Elementary School Kunkel Room — 300 North San Marcos Street

Wimberley

Wimberley Texan Academy at Scudder — 400 Green Acres Drive

VFW Post #6441 — 401 Jacobs Well Road

Wimberley Community Center Blanco Room — 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs / Austin Belterra Centre — 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin

Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Event Center — 1042 Event Center Drive

Henly Station #3 North Hays County Fire Rescue — 7520 Creek Road

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs Veterans Hall — 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard

Precinct 4 Office Hays County — 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Hays County Sample Ballot

For a Democratic Party sample ballot, click here.

For a Republican Party sample ballot, click here.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.