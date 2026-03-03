LIVE: Texas US Senate primary results 2026

The Brief Republican U.S. Senate candidates include incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Democratic U.S. Senate candidates include U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico. Polls have shown a tight race setting up for both tickets.



The hotly-contested race for a Texas U.S. Senate seat is coming to a head as voters cast their ballots in the March 3 primary.

While polls have shown a tight race for both the Republican and Democratic candidates, the biggest question mark is whether incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn can withstand a high-profile challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

On the Democratic side, voters are deciding between frontrunners U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico. They’re vying to become the first Democrat to win a state race in Texas since 1994.

Candidates must get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff on May 26.

Who’s leading the 2026 Texas U.S. Senate race?

