Texas 2026 election: Here's who's facing off in November

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The Brief Texas’ biggest November matchups are now set after the primary runoffs. Ken Paxton will face Democrat James Talarico in the U.S. Senate race. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are also headed toward high-profile reelection battles.



As results are finalized in the May 2026 primary runoffs, the Nov. 3 general election matchups are being set.

FOX Local has a roundup of the biggest races to look forward to in November.

Texas midterm matchups: US Senate

State Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat representing part of Austin, won his berth in the March 3 primary against U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Since then, his Republican opponent has been pending.

Texas AG Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP runoff Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Paxton, who they estimate won with about 62% of the vote.

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Texas midterm matchups: Attorney general

Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton defeated U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tx) on election night. As of 9:30 p.m., Middleton had garnered 55.7% of the votes, while Roy trailed with 44.3%.

Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson defeated former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski early on election night. Around 8 p.m., the AP called it for Johnson, who was estimated to have taken about 60% of the votes.

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Texas midterm matchups: Governor

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is defending his title for his fourth gubernatorial election. Abbott has assumed the branding of "Governor Hot Wheels," alluding to a reference Crockett once made to Abbott's wheelchair.

Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa is challenging Abbott from across the aisle. Hinojosa has run a campaign focused on Democratic alliance, recently making a public appearance with Talarico and former President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Texas.

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Texas midterm matchups: Lieutenant governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is defending his title for his fourth election in the role. Patrick handily won his primary in March, and has spent his time in the election run-up endorsing his chosen candidates across the board.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, of Austin, won her runoff over Marcos Veles, a labor leader from Houston. The race was called in Goodwin's favor around 8 p.m. They estimate she took about 69% of the votes.