ELECTION RESULTS: Texas AG GOP, Dem candidates facing off in November
Texans have made their choices Tuesday night for who will represent them on either side of the aisle in the Nov. 3 election for state attorney general.
Texas Republican AG candidate
State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) defeated U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tx) with 55.8% to 44.2%
The race was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas Democrat AG candidate
State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) defeated former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski. Johnson took 59.4%, while Jaworski trailed at 40.7% as of 9:15 p.m.
Featured
Battle for Texas attorney general
What's next:
In November, these candidates will go head-to-head to decide who will replace Texas AG Ken Paxton. Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.
The backstory:
Paxton, a Republican, has held the position since 2015. He chose not to run again in favor of a bid for U.S. Senate, and entered his own runoff Tuesday against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tx).
Roy and Middleton have waged a bitter battle against each other for the Republican candidacy since before their March primary went to a runoff. Johnson and Jaworski have run significantly fewer advertisements on the Democratic side.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the AP and prior FOX Local reporting.