ELECTION RESULTS: Texas AG GOP, Dem candidates facing off in November

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The Brief Texans picked their nominees for attorney general in Tuesday’s runoffs. Republican Mayes Middleton and Democrat Nathan Johnson both won their races. The two will face off in November to replace Ken Paxton.



Texans have made their choices Tuesday night for who will represent them on either side of the aisle in the Nov. 3 election for state attorney general.

Texas Republican AG candidate

State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) defeated U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tx) with 55.8% to 44.2%

The race was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas Democrat AG candidate

State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) defeated former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski. Johnson took 59.4%, while Jaworski trailed at 40.7% as of 9:15 p.m.

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Battle for Texas attorney general

What's next:

In November, these candidates will go head-to-head to decide who will replace Texas AG Ken Paxton. Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The backstory:

Paxton, a Republican, has held the position since 2015. He chose not to run again in favor of a bid for U.S. Senate, and entered his own runoff Tuesday against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tx).

Roy and Middleton have waged a bitter battle against each other for the Republican candidacy since before their March primary went to a runoff. Johnson and Jaworski have run significantly fewer advertisements on the Democratic side.