Today is the last day to register to vote in Texas

Today is the last day to register to vote for the 2024 Election. Registering to vote in Texas is easy as long as you are eligible.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

How to register to vote in Texas

If you are not registered to vote in the November presidential election, paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by October 7, 2024. Your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

To get your voter registration application, click here or contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through a portal on Texas.gov.

Click here to update your voter registration information online .

If your voter registration record is on ‘suspense,’ it means your county of registration has received information that you no longer live at the address on your current voter registration record. You can use the link above to update your address or information on your voter registration record.

**NOTE: To update your voter registration, you will need your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) to log in to the Texas.gov portal. You can find your VUID by visiting the Texas SOS My Voter Portal , in which you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to display your voter registration information.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Bastrop County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Caldwell County | Fayette County | Gillespie County | Hays County | Lee County | Llano County | Mason County | Travis County | Williamson County

Important dates for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Monday, Oct. 7 - Last day to register to vote for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Monday, Oct. 21 - Early voting begins for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Oct. 25 - Mail-in ballot application deadline for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Nov. 1 - Early voting ends for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 2024 General Election Day

How to vote by mail in Texas

Once you are registered, voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here , or you can order one online here , and it will be mailed to you.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024 Election begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

In most North Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage , which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

The FOX 7 Austin Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues