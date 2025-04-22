Travis County early voting locations, hours
AUSTIN - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Travis County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Travis County Early Voting Locations
You can vote at any Vote Center in Travis County.
- ACC Elgin - 1501 W US 290, Elgin
- Bee Cave City Hall - 4000 Galleria Parkway, Bee Cave
- Christ Episcopal Church - 3520 Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park
- Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center - 607 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin
- Lakeway Activity Center - 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway
- PfISD Rock Gym - 702 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville
- Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills - 330 Bee Caves Road, Austin
- Riverbend Centre - 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway, Austin
- Travis County Clerk - 5501 Airport Boulevard, Austin
Travis County Sample Ballot
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Travis County Clerk's office.