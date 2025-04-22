Travis County early voting locations, hours

article

The Brief Early voting is underway in Travis County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. Election Day is May 3.



There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Travis County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Travis County Early Voting Locations

You can vote at any Vote Center in Travis County.

ACC Elgin - 1501 W US 290, Elgin

Bee Cave City Hall - 4000 Galleria Parkway, Bee Cave

Christ Episcopal Church - 3520 Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center - 607 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin

Lakeway Activity Center - 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

PfISD Rock Gym - 702 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville

Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills - 330 Bee Caves Road, Austin

Riverbend Centre - 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway, Austin

Travis County Clerk - 5501 Airport Boulevard, Austin

Travis County Sample Ballot

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.