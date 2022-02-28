Everything you need to know to vote in Texas on Election Day

Texans are heading to the polls on March 1 for the 2022 primary election. In this year's midterm election, voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including the governor, attorney general, and district-based congressional and legislative seats.

FOX 7 Austin has put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2022 Election. Below we answer the frequently asked questions and more regarding voting.

How do I check my voter registration?

Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in Texas was Monday, Jan. 31. Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status.

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

When are polls open on Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What photo ID do I need to vote?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Military and overseas voters

The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted a mail ballot application is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by 7 p.m. March 1.

Different deadlines apply to the last day to receive ballots sent by the following:

Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots domestically and submitted an ABBM; Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted an ABBM; Non-military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted a Federal Postcard Application ("FPCA"); and Military voters who mailed ballots domestically or from overseas and who submitted a FPCA.

Ballots in category (1) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 3.

Ballots in categories (2), (3), and (4) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 7.

Ballots in categories (1), (2), and (3) must bear a postmark indicating the ballot was mailed by 7 PM on March 1.

Ballots in category (4) do not need to have any postmark.

Click here for all the details on special provisions for military and overseas voters.

Voters with special needs

Click here for the special needs information on the state's election website to ensure that you are fully informed on the services available to you.

Student voters

Student voters often have concerns over residency for voter registration purposes. Information on student residency issues is available on this webpage.

Convicted felons

In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.

Find your county polling places and sample ballots:

Bastrop County

More on elections in Bastrop County

Bell County

More on elections in Bell County

Bexar County

More on elections in Bexar County

Caldwell County

More on elections in Caldwell County

Comal County

More on elections in Comal County

Fayette County

More on elections in Fayette County

Gillespie County

More on elections in Gillespie County

Hays County

More on elections in Hays County

Lee County

More on elections in Lee County

Llano County

More on elections in Llano County

Travis County

More on elections in Travis County

Williamson County

More on elections in Williamson County

