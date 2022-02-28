Everything you need to know to vote in Texas on Election Day
AUSTIN, Texas - Texans are heading to the polls on March 1 for the 2022 primary election. In this year's midterm election, voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including the governor, attorney general, and district-based congressional and legislative seats.
FOX 7 Austin has put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2022 Election. Below we answer the frequently asked questions and more regarding voting.
How do I check my voter registration?
Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in Texas was Monday, Jan. 31. Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status.
Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.
You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.
When are polls open on Election Day?
The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
What photo ID do I need to vote?
In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.
Military and overseas voters
The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted a mail ballot application is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by 7 p.m. March 1.
Different deadlines apply to the last day to receive ballots sent by the following:
- Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots domestically and submitted an ABBM;
- Non-military and military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted an ABBM;
- Non-military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted a Federal Postcard Application ("FPCA"); and
- Military voters who mailed ballots domestically or from overseas and who submitted a FPCA.
Ballots in category (1) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 3.
Ballots in categories (2), (3), and (4) must be received by the early voting clerk by March 7.
Ballots in categories (1), (2), and (3) must bear a postmark indicating the ballot was mailed by 7 PM on March 1.
Ballots in category (4) do not need to have any postmark.
Click here for all the details on special provisions for military and overseas voters.
Voters with special needs
Click here for the special needs information on the state's election website to ensure that you are fully informed on the services available to you.
Student voters
Student voters often have concerns over residency for voter registration purposes. Information on student residency issues is available on this webpage.
Convicted felons
In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.
Find your county polling places and sample ballots:
Bastrop County
- Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places
- Democratic Party Sample Ballots
- Republican Party Sample Ballots
More on elections in Bastrop County
Bell County
More on elections in Bell County
Bexar County
More on elections in Bexar County
Caldwell County
More on elections in Caldwell County
Comal County
More on elections in Comal County
Fayette County
More on elections in Fayette County
Gillespie County
- Democratic Party Early Voting Schedule
- Republican Party Early Voting Schedule
- Democratic Party Election Day Polling Locations
- Republican Party Election Day Polling Locations
- Democratic Party Sample Ballots
- Republican Party Sample Ballots
More on elections in Gillespie County
Hays County
- Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places
- Democratic Party Sample Ballot
- Republican Party Sample Ballot
More on elections in Hays County
Lee County
- Early Voting Polling Places
- Election Day Polling Places
- Democratic Party Sample Ballot
- Republican Party Sample Ballot
More on elections in Lee County
Llano County
- Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places
- Democratic Party Sample Ballot
- Republican Party Sample Ballot
More on elections in Llano County
Travis County
- Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places
- Democratic Party Sample Ballot
- Republican Party Sample Ballot
More on elections in Travis County
Williamson County
More on elections in Williamson County
