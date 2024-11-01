Where to vote in Hays County on Election Day
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of the Hays County voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents are able to vote at any of the following locations within the county.
To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.
To jump to your city, click it here: Buda | Dripping Springs and Austin | Kyle | San Marcos | Wimberley |
Buda
- Buda City Hall – Multipurpose Room 405 East Loop Street, Building 100
- Buda Oaks: Assisted Living & Memory Care 1120 Cabelas Drive
- Carpenter Hill Elementary School 4410 FM 967
- Child Nutrition, HCISD Support Services 5750 Dacy Lane
- Hays Hills Baptist Church 1401 North FM 1626
- Southern Hills Church of Christ 3740 FM 967
- Sunfield Station 2610 Main Street
- Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Kunkel Room, historic school site) 300 North San Marcos Street
Dripping Springs and Austin
- Belterra Centre 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin (also listed as 688 Trinity Hills Drive)
- Driftwood Community Center 15112 FM 150, Driftwood
- Dripping Springs Ranch Park 1042 Event Center Drive
- Henly Station #3, North Hays County Fire Rescue 7520 Creek Road
- Jovie Belterra 167 Hargraves Drive, Austin
- Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard
- Precinct 4 Office, Hays County 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
Kyle
- Austin Community College – Hays Campus 1200 Kohlers Crossing
- HCISD Academic Support Center 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road Building A, Room #1220
- Kimbro Building, Kyle Elementary School 500 Blanco Street
- Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street
- Kyle Public Library 550 Scott Street
- Main Office, HCISD Transportation 2385 High Road, Uhland
- Philomena, The: Assisted Living & Memory Care 350 Philomena Drive
- Plum Creek North Amenity Center 350 Jack Ryan
- Precinct 2 Office, Hays County 5458 FM 2770
- Simon Middle School – Library 3839 East FM 150
- Yarrington – Hays County Transportation Department 2171 Yarrington Road
San Marcos
- Broadway Polling Location 401 Broadway Street #A
- Brookdale San Marcos North 1720 Old Ranch Road 12
- Calvary Baptist Church 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos 211 Lee Street
- Dunbar Center 801 West Martin Luther King Drive
- First Baptist Church San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane
- Hays County Elections Office
- Main Early Voting Site 120 Stagecoach Trail
- La Cima Amenity Center 301 A Central Park Loop
- LBJ Student Center,
- Texas State University 301 Student Center Drive
- Promiseland Church 1650 Lime Kiln Road
- San Marcos Fire Department Station #5 100 Carlson Circle
- San Marcos Housing Authority /
- C.M. Allen Homes 820 Sturgeon Drive
- San Marcos Public Library 625 East Hopkins Street
- Sinai Pentecostal Church 208 Laredo Street
- South Hays Fire Department Station #12 8301 Ranch Road 12
Wimberley
- Texan Academy at Scudder – Gym 400 Green Acres Drive
- VFW Post #6441 401 Jacobs Well Road
- Wimberley Community Center – Johnson Hall 14068 Ranch Road 12
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
