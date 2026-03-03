Williamson County Election Day locations, hours for March primary

The Brief It's Election Day in Williamson County Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



It's Election Day for the March primary.

On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Williamson County Election Day Hours

Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Williamson County Election Day Locations

The Republican and Democratic parties are holding separate elections this year.

On election day, Williamson County residents will be required to vote in their home precinct at locations designated by their preferred political party.

You can view the full list of voting locations for the Democratic Party below:

You can view the full list of voting locations for the Republican Party below:

Williamson County Sample Ballot

Click here for a sample ballot for the Democratic Party.

Click here for a sample ballot for the Republican Party.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.