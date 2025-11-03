Williamson County Election Day voting locations, times
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Voters across Texas will cast their ballots on Tuesday.
There are 17 state constitutional amendments on the ballot in Hays County, along with Austin's controversial Prop Q, school elections for Taylor, Liberty Hill and Coupland ISDs, and other local propositions.
Williamson County Election Day voting hours
Voters can cast their ballot at any Vote Center in Williamson County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Williamson County Election Day voting locations
Williamson County sample ballot
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters who present a supporting form of ID will have to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls.
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County elections office