Expand / Collapse search

Sweet potato muffins recipe from FOX 7 Austin’s Tierra Neubaum

By
Published 
Cooking with FOX 7
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Throughout the pandemic, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has been helping change up what you eat by making some recipes using pantry staples. 

This week, Tierra puts a fall twist on her recipe and makes some sweet potato muffins.

Ingredients for the recipe are as follows:

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes 
3/4 cup oat flour
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/4 cup maple syrup 
2 tsp cinnamon 
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp vanilla extract

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The recipe features nutsosweet which was launched May 1. It was started by 16-year-old Jen Fang who's currently a junior at St. Michael's and is a nut butter and granola company that now has a few other products that it offers.

Fang said she started the company because of her own health concerns. She says she also saw a need in the market because a lot of store-bought granolas are packed with sugar.

nutsosweet products meet a variety of dietary accommodations including keto, paleo, gluten-free, and vegan. They also help the community with 80% of profits donated to Austin's Disaster Relief Network. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Fang spoke to Tierra about the company.

Digital Extra: Jen Fang talks about nutssosweet

16-year-old Jen Fang talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about the nut butter and granola company.

Get more details and information about nutsosweet here.

__

MORE RECIPES HERE