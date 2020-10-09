Sweet potato muffins recipe from FOX 7 Austin’s Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - Throughout the pandemic, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has been helping change up what you eat by making some recipes using pantry staples.
This week, Tierra puts a fall twist on her recipe and makes some sweet potato muffins.
Ingredients for the recipe are as follows:
1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
3/4 cup oat flour
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp vanilla extract
The recipe features nutsosweet which was launched May 1. It was started by 16-year-old Jen Fang who's currently a junior at St. Michael's and is a nut butter and granola company that now has a few other products that it offers.
Fang said she started the company because of her own health concerns. She says she also saw a need in the market because a lot of store-bought granolas are packed with sugar.
nutsosweet products meet a variety of dietary accommodations including keto, paleo, gluten-free, and vegan. They also help the community with 80% of profits donated to Austin's Disaster Relief Network.
Fang spoke to Tierra about the company.
Get more details and information about nutsosweet here.
