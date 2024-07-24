Man brutally beats elderly Austin man during jugging robbery, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested after brutally beating an elderly man during a jugging robbery in Northeast Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on July 23, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a robbery in the 7300 block of Inspiration Drive.

Christopher Phillips, 22, surveilled bank customers and targeted an 80-year-old man. Phillips followed the victim home from the bank and brutally attacked him as he attempted to enter the victim's home, police said.

Believing the victim withdrew a large amount of cash, Phillips stole the victim’s wallet and damaged his doorbell camera.

Christopher Phillips, 22

Phillips was arrested within hours of the robbery taking place.

"The Austin Police Department would like to remind everyone to be aware of vehicles that loiter in or near a bank parking lot and any vehicles that appear to be conducting stationary or mobile surveillance. Be mindful of any vehicles that appear to be following you," police said.

Tips to help avoid becoming a victim of jugging:

Before leaving the counter/ATM after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse

Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle

If you believe you are being followed from a financial institution for any length, please call 911 or drive to the nearest police station, fire/EMS station.

Speak with security at your bank to see if they can assist you with large withdrawals or if they have any safety suggestions when withdrawing a large amount of cash.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.