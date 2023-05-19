Aaron Franklin reopens reimagined Uptown Sports Club in East Austin

In 1949 Uptown Sports Club opened as a neighborhood spot on the eastside for locals to drink, bet and watch games.

It has recently been reimagined and reopened for the community to enjoy today.

Uptown Sports Club has found its second life thanks to Aaron Franklin and a handful of friends united by their deep love for Austin.

The restaurant is open early for coffee and breakfast, and serves up a Texan take on Louisiana homestyle brasserie fare along with classic cocktails from lunchtime until late-night.

Uptown Sports Club is located at 1200 East Sixth Street.

Its hours are Wednesday - Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. It's closed on Tuesdays.