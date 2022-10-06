ACL 2022 festival fashion preview with Brooke Rodd

Friday marks the start of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and with ACL comes festival fashion.

California-based designer and business owner Brooke Rodd is sharing some fashion tips for putting together the perfect music festival outfit.

Rodd recently opened a fourth store on N. Lamar Boulevard in Austin, a one-stop shop for all things clothing, decor, gifts, accessories and more and her first expansion outside of Santa Monica, California.

Her store is home to many brands including her own clothing line along with apparel from Midnight Rider, Blue Boheme, Brodie Cashmere, Lovestitch; accessories from Love LeeOr, ban-do and WYETH; and home goods from Boheme Candles, Debbie Bean, Barefoot Dreams and more.