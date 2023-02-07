Austin brand giving back to women's and children's charities with Valentine's pop-up event

House of Shan is a local clothing brand on a mission to encourage everyone to live their passion while giving back to women and children's charities.

You can shop the company's imperfect heart printed products at an upcoming Valentine's pop-up at Lanai, located at 12800 Hill Country Blvd in Bee Cave, from 12-5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

House of Shan was started by Shannon Buth after her mom passed away as a love letter to her life.

Each piece in the ‘live what you love collection’ has an imperfect heart as a reminder to live your passion, laugh every day, love deeply, lift others up, and never quit your daydream.

Since the company started in 2020, House of Shan has raised almost $60,000 for women and children’s charities.

This month, House of Shan is giving to the Children's Heart Foundation for heart month.

In April, the company will give to Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT).

Shan says she got started with this organization through a friend, Rachel Rothschild, who she met at Lanai.

It's a cause that's near and dear to her because Rothschild's daughter has Rett Syndrome and she holds a big fundraiser for RSRT each May in Austin.

They have women's, men's, kids', and baby items along with accessories and drinkware.

Rothschild is a stylist at Lanai, a contemporary women’s boutique in the Hill Country Galleria just west of Austin.

