VP Kamala Harris's trip to Houston receives praise and pushback

Vice President Kamala Harris got a warm welcome in Houston Thursday as she brought her presidential campaign to the national meeting of the American Federation of Teachers.

"And I thank you also for your support over the years and for being the first union to endorse me this week," said Harris.

Harris promised to protect labor unions and doubled down on President Biden's efforts to forgive student loans in defiance of a Supreme Court ruling.

"In this moment across our nation, we witness a full-on attack on hard-won, hard-fought freedoms," said Harris.

Harris also outlined her big issues which are expected to be key parts of the Democratic Party Platform when delegates meet in Chicago next month. Harris noted legislation to eliminate Voter ID and expand mail-in voting, banning assault rifles, protecting LGBTQ rights, promoting gender identity, and restoring access to abortion.

"In this moment, we are in a fight for our most fundamental freedoms. And to this room of leaders. I say bring it on. Bring it on. Bring it on," said Harris.

Cindy Siegel, who leads the Harris County GOP responded by saying Republicans are also energized.

"She can bring it on, but we're going to bring it on twice as hard," said Siegel.

The reception Harris’s message got from the teacher's union didn't surprise Siegle.

"But I think Texans as a whole, I don't think it's going to play to them very well."

Harris' trip to Houston is her second to Texas. In a social media post, Gov. Greg Abbott said it's "disgraceful" Harris, as the Biden administration's "Border Czar," has yet to visit critical sections of the border.

Harris is also punching back on social media. In a new TikTok ad, she used Donald Trump’s own words against him.

"And then their campaign says, I'm the prosecutor, and he is the convicted felon." said Trump in a video clip from one of his rallies, which is followed by Harris saying "I'm Kamala Harris, and I approve this message."

Harris, during her appearance at the AFT Convention, continued the effort to link Trump to Project 2025, which is a wish list of hard-right conservative proposals drafted by the Heritage Foundation. Trump has said he has nothing to do with the list and that it's not part of his agenda.

"But we are clear eyed. As we work to build a brighter future and to move our nation forward, there are those who are really trying to take us backward," said Harris.

Siegel dismissed Harris’s accusation and noted what the Vice President didn’t talk about: the economy and the border crisis.

"She didn't bring forward any new ideas. She didn't address what I think the everyday American and the everyday Texan is facing. You know, and I think that what they're concerned about is, you know, when I go to the grocery store, am I having to choose between, you know, chicken for my kids or milk for my kids? You know that things are so expensive," said Siegel.

There is one thing Harris and Siegel both brought up that they agree on: voters will have a rare choice between two different administrations, both with a clear record regarding policy and performance.