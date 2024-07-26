License plate readers helping Austin police catch criminals

License plate readers are back, and the Austin Police Department is using the technology, located throughout the city, to catch criminals.

Just this week, they said the city’s camera systems helped officers arrest men accused of violent crimes.

"The ability for individuals, any of us, to truly remain hidden, is difficult these days," Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock said.

APD utilized two different camera systems this week to help identify two violent suspects.

"There are cameras all over the place," Bullock said.

On Monday, July 22, at around 2:30 a.m., an APD officer was flagged down in Downtown Austin by a witness who said a man pointed a gun at a woman. Investigators utilized some of the 76 HALO cameras in Austin to see what happened in its entirety.

"HALO cameras are an incredible source of intelligence for police. Like any security camera in a private business, these cameras allow investigators to observe a crime taking place on video in a public area. This allows police to corroborate statements given to them by citizens, or they can be utilized to help police locate a suspect who fled the scene after committing a violent crime. The video evidence can then be stored in our evidence database and used by the District Attorney’s office at a trial. Video helps the public see what happened and usually does a better job explaining what happened rather than reading words on paper," APD Aggravated Assault Unit Detective Christopher Van Buren said.

"The eye in the sky that gives us the ability to have a greater policing presence right in public areas that would otherwise require more officers to do so," Bullock said.

Video showed the verbal fight, then two men and a woman were punched, and the suspect pulled a loaded gun out of his waistband.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Walker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Eric Walker, 29

The next day, at around 1 p.m., an 80-year-old man was followed home from a bank in East Austin. Police said when the elderly man got to his front door, the suspect came up to him, said ,"I saw you at the bank, give me your money," punched him multiple times in the face, stole the money, and damaged the ring doorbell camera.

This incident is what’s considered jugging.

"It's something that is becoming more common," Bullock said.

"Jugging cases are difficult due to the frequency, lack of information from the affected persons/witnesses (because most of the time they do not observe the offense), and the way the suspects operate. Most are using rental vehicles, covering up their appearances, and taking advantage of areas with no surveillance/far away surveillance," APD Robbery Sergeant Jennifer Taylor said.

In this case, detectives said they searched for the victim’s vehicle on the License Plate Reader camera system.

"Through their knowledge of how jugging suspects operate, they knew the suspect's vehicle would be observed near the victim’s vehicle. They located the silver SUV described as traveling behind the victim’s vehicle, and they were able to get a current plate, which provided leads," Sergeant Taylor said.

Within hours, APD’s Violent Crimes Task Force located the car in East Austin and arrested 22-year-old Christopher Phillips. He’s charged with aggravated robbery by assault. He’s eligible for an enhanced habitual offender indictment and sentencing because he’s already been convicted of robbery four times.

Christopher Phillips, 22

Sergeant Taylor said there is an average of about 12.5 reported jugging crimes per month, varying between robberies, burglaries, and thefts, with the majority being burglary of vehicle jugging crimes.

"You can avoid becoming a jugging victim by being very aware of your surroundings, not making it obvious you’re carrying cash, don’t leave your cash in the vehicle, have someone with you if withdrawing large amounts of cash, and keeping an eye out for any vehicles following you from your banking institution," Sergeant Taylor said.

Detectives said technology is necessary in investigations.

"Technology is constantly evolving, and law enforcement must evolve with it. When I started at the Austin Police Department over 11 years ago, we did not have body cameras. This is an example of a new technology that Austin Police adopted; it has been an incredible investigation asset. Technology also helps cut down on the amount of labor that goes into some investigations, which, in turn, allows more cases to be investigated efficiently," Detective Van Buren said.

MORE STORIES:

"Physical evidence is not always available (ie: DNA, prints); however, it is virtually impossible to not leave a digital footprint via our modern devices. Digital data is heavily relied upon for investigative leads, whether it is to include a suspect or exclude them from an investigation and moving with that technology as a police department will better serve our community," Sergeant Taylor said.

Bullock said while technology is incredibly useful, it’s not everything.

"We can still rely on witness statements, on investigations and on physical evidence, even if we don't have cameras, even if we don't utilize technology, we don't have the ability to utilize it in certain investigations," Bullock said.

The use of License Plate Readers was halted by the Austin City Council in 2020, but in 2022, they were reinstated. In March 2024, they were installed. There are currently 40 city-owned License Plate Reader cameras.

Sergeant Taylor said they are utilized daily to assist in providing investigative leads.