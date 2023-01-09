Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job

If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?

One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that.

Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public.

Williams has been teaching pottery for about 6 years in and around the Austin area.

She offers a variety of classes including:

Pottery Wheel Intro Workshop

January 14, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

February 5, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Location: Sunset Canyon Pottery, 5809 Burnet Rd.

A 2-hour beginner-friendly class to experience using a pottery wheel to make bowls and vessels. Students choose their best 2 creations to be professionally glazed by Tina and ready for pickup 4-6 week after class.

Get tickets at braveceramics.com/shop.

Sashimi Plate Painting Class

January 26, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Location: Uroko Tonari, 1023 Springdale Rd. Bldg 1

Learn how to decorate a handmade sashimi plate with Tina then come back 3 weeks later to learn how to slice fish and plate sashimi with chef Také.

Tickets: exploretock.com/Uroko

Vase Painting Class

February 2, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Parker and Scott, 2113 W. Anderson Ln.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while we design, paint, and silkscreen images onto handmade vases by Tina. Vases will be ready for pickup by Valentine's Day at Parker and Scott who will have fresh bouquet offerings from local florists, Burlap and Twine.

Tickets sold at braveceramics.com/shop

Get Ghosted this Valentines

February 11, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Real Ale Brewing, Blanco, TX

Bring your bestie or your boo for a paint-your-own-pottery class and strike your best Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore pose. Erica Wilkins Photography will take portraits of you doing the scene from the movie Ghost then Tina will guide you in painting a ceramic keepsake. Participants leave with a polaroid and digital copy of their portrait then pick up their finished ceramic item 3 weeks from the event.

Tickets on sale January 16 at braveceramics.com/shop.