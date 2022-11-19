Casa Blanke brings 'plant-forward' fare to Round Top, Texas

Round Top is known for its antiquities, famous pies, and small town Texas charm, but now there's a new spot serving plant-forward fare, featuring bites, blends and a bodega.

Casa Blanke is a brand-new restaurant in the heart of town offering healthy and vibrant breakfast and light lunch selections, including avocado, sweet and savory toasts, salads featuring delicious greens and housemade vinaigrette, superfood smoothies, spriulina lemonade and more.

The menu features locally-sourced ingredients, including greens and veggies from Ives Creek Organics in Bellville; honey from Mitchell’s Bees in La Grange; and organic farm eggs from Plumb, a tiny hamlet located just outside La Grange, according to RoundTop.com.

Owner Kasey Massey, wife of Mayor Mark Massey, named the restaurant for her grandfather. "Casa Blanke was named after my grandfather, who was James Blanke Simpson. He was my biggest fan, and he always made sure we knew of it and he would just always support us and everything that we did. So it was just a nice honor to my grandfather," she said.

Massey has a background in fitness and wellness, and has been teaching fitness classes for about a decade, and said the restaurant felt like a natural progression into a new challenge.

"It's a lot of learnings, but it's something I'm really passionate about and I just feel excited to really invite folks into Casa Blanke, where you feel somehow energized but grounded and inspired, and then it's really just a sense of community," Massey said.

Casa Blanke is located at 102 E. Mill Street in Round Top and is open Thursdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out the restaurant's Instagram page for more information.