Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities

There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities.

Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.

The castle is surrounded by more than 30 Christmas trees that are lit up in blues and whites as a nod to The Yule Ball themed colors which took place at Christmas time at Hogwarts.

On December 20 at 6 p.m., the house will have a Christmas at Hogwarts Holiday Concert with ZACH Theatre’s Pre-Professional Company. There will also be hot chocolate at the Leaky Cauldron and holiday treats from the Cupcake Bar.

On December 21st, BomBakery will be there offering Harry Potter-themed Mochi donuts.

Diagon Alley ATX raises money for three organizations that benefit kids right here in Austin: Foster Angels of Central Texas, Variety Texas, and ZACH Theatre’s educational programming.

Diagon Alley ATX is located near the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Bungalow Drive.

There are no set hours, but most people enjoy the display with the lights from 6 to 9 p.m.

There is a light show set to music that begins every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m.